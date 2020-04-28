|
Dorothy Louise
Strychalski
Nov. 29, 1926 - April 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Strychalski, 93, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Dorothy was born November 29, 1926 to the late Alex & Josephine Hoffman. Dorothy married Richard Strychalski, who preceded her in death on December 31, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her son, Alan Strychalski; brothers, Richard, Marion, & Ray Hoffman; and sisters, Betty Nagy and RoseAnn Gregory.
Those left to cherish the memory of Dorothy include her daughter, Judith (Gary) Held; granddaughters, Jennifer M. (Darren) Nemeth and Mandi M. (Bob) Lyons; great-grandchildren, Makayla and Trey Nemeth, and Morgan Lyons; sisters, Jane (Bob) Clark and Elaine (Norbert) Rzepka; and in-laws, Ernest (Sandy) Strychalski and Margaret Hoffman.
Dorothy was a member of the Hoosier Model A Club, Holy Cross Rosary Society, and Fireman's Auxiliary. She was a caring woman who brought a smile to everyone's face. Dorothy was creative; she enjoyed knitting, sewing, and crocheting, and made doll clothes that she sold at bazaars and charity events.
Dorothy enjoyed attending stage plays and musicals, traveling, and spending time with relatives, friends and neighbors. She attended all her family's special events and occasions. Always remember the laughter and joy she brought to your lives and continue on in that tradition.
Due to current health risks, a Celebration of Life will be held at a safer date. Entombment has taken place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be mailed to St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020