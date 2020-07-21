Dorothy Lucille
Wilkeson
June 23, 1933 - July 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy Lucille Wilkeson, 87, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 17, at the Hearth at Juday Creek.
Dorothy was born June 23, 1933 in South Bend to the late Robert and Blanche (Seniff) Berkheiser. Dorothy married Forrest Lloyd Wilkeson in 2000; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Douglas & Robert Bauer; grandson, Justin Bauer; son-in-law, Tom Kucharski; and sister, Peggy Leak.
Left to cherish the memory of Dorothy are her children, Kimberly (John) Wilson, Karen Kucharski, Kathy (Brian) Wonderly and daughter-in-law, Janis Bauer; grandchildren, Christopher, John William, Elizabeth, Aaron and Cory; great-grandchildren, Colin, Sophia, Owen, Oliver, Makayla, J.D., Peyton, Briceston, Hope, Gerri Anne, Joey, Kraiden, Joselyn, and Gracie; and her sister, Louise Berkheiser.
Dorothy retired from Kmart where she worked for 23 years. Dorothy volunteered her time for Busy Hands of Michiana and Real Services. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross stich, puzzles, and playing cards.
Visitation for Dorothy will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, Indiana. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Rd., South Bend, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral services at 11:00. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 East Day Rd., Mishawaka, Indiana 46545 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Rd., South Bend, Indiana 46637.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
