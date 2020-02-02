|
|
Dorothy M. Frick
Sept. 21, 1922 - Jan. 28, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Dorothy Frick, 97, of Thousand Oaks, California, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at the Johns Island Presbyterian Church, John's Island, SC. Dorothy was a second-grade elementary teacher at Riverview School in Elkhart, IN. Highly respected by both her peers and her students, Dorothy taught school for 29 years. Her late husband Ray was an aeronautical engineer for Bendix Corp. in South Bend, IN. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Dave and Greg, and their families.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020