Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard
2550 Bohicket Road.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Frick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Frick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Frick Obituary
Dorothy M. Frick

Sept. 21, 1922 - Jan. 28, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Dorothy Frick, 97, of Thousand Oaks, California, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at the Johns Island Presbyterian Church, John's Island, SC. Dorothy was a second-grade elementary teacher at Riverview School in Elkhart, IN. Highly respected by both her peers and her students, Dorothy taught school for 29 years. Her late husband Ray was an aeronautical engineer for Bendix Corp. in South Bend, IN. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Dave and Greg, and their families.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -