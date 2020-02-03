|
|
Dorothy M. LaPorte
July 29, 1927 - Feb. 1, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Dorothy May LaPorte, age 92, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday evening, February 1, 2020.
She was born July 29, 1927 in Cass County, Michigan to Ira and Ellen Edmunds. She married Ward Wesley LaPorte March 13, 1948 in Dowagiac, Michigan. After sixty-four years of marriage, he preceded her in death April 9, 2012.
Dorothy was proud of having started as a bookkeeper at the age of sixteen at The Fair store. When she married she became a farm wife with all the many chores and duties that it entailed as well as being the bookkeeper for the farm and family business. If you were at her home at dinnertime you were offered a place at the table. She loved horseback riding, gardening, and mowing the yard. Dorothy adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family says she was a “Great Grandma” in more ways than one. Dorothy was a truly nice person.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Carrie (Todd) Butler of Paw Paw and Mary (Tim) Brown of Cassopolis; one son, Douglas LaPorte of Cassopolis; six grandchildren, Nicole (Travis) Hepler of Buchanan, Elizabeth (Clint) LaPorte-Wernlund of Dowagiac, Katie (Will) Hammond of Dowagiac, Joseph LaPorte of Louisville, Kentucky, Shannon Brown of Cassopolis, and Kristen (Zach) Kieffer of Cassopolis; seven great-grandchildren, Madison (Anthony Potter) Stout, Mason Hepler, Mila Hepler, Claire Hammond, Evan Hammond, Ella Hammond, and Samantha Kieffer; one brother, Leonard Edmunds of Cassopolis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; her son, Bruce LaPorte on June 22, 2010; and one sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Phillips.
Family and friends will gather Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. The Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Mrs. LaPorte will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and son in South Wayne Cemetery in Wayne Township.
The family is grateful to the staff of Moments Memory Care Unit of Maple Lake Assisted Living for the excellent care they accorded their mother.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Dorothy be made to either Maple Lake Assisted Living, Moments Memory Care Unit, 677 Hazen Street, Paw Paw, Michigan 49079; or Hospice of Southwest Michigan, 222 North Mall Street, Suite 100, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020