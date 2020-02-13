|
Dorothy M. Morgan
Sept. 28, 1923 - Feb. 11, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy M. Morgan, born September 28, 1923 in Smithland, KY to William Harman and Kittie (Jones) Cooper, married the love of her life, Richard R. Morgan Jr. on December 1, 1951 in Mishawaka, IN. He preceded her in death on September 8, 1987. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mishawaka, a member of the Sew and Reap Circle for over 50 years, and a member of the Uniroyal Ladies Club. She retired from Uniroyal in 1984. She enjoyed working on the family history so that she could pass it on to the next generation.
Dorothy is survived by her nieces and nephews, Justin Guess of Smithland, KY, Yvonne (Leon) Conway of Kevil, KY, Janet Cooper of Cresthill, IL, Beth (Tim) Widmer of Shorewood, IL, Patricia (Frank) Lacassen of Merrillville, IN, and Barney Allen Glass of Roselle, IL. She is also survived by 8 grand-nieces and nephews and 6 great-grandnieces and nephews, many cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clifton Cooper, Alpha A. Guess, Rudy Waldo Cooper, and Ruby Wanda Glass.
Friends may visit with Dorothy's family on Friday, February 14 from 4:00 until 7:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN, and one hour prior to the service. A service will be held in the funeral chapel on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00am with Pastor Pete Jones of First Baptist Church officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the First Baptist Church of Mishawaka, 724 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020