Dorothy M. Morris



Feb. 14, 1933 - March 3, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Dorothy M. Morris, 86, of Osceola, IN, passed away 8:15 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Riverside Village in Elkhart, IN. Dorothy was born on February 14, 1933 in Mishawaka, IN, to Paul and Esther (Woodruff) Gill. On May 25, 1950 in Mishawaka, Dorothy married James M. Morris. James preceded Dorothy in death on December 28, 2015. Dorothy is survived by her children, Dorine (Mike) Alford of Elkhart, IN and Thomas Edward (Jean) Morris of Granger, IN; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one brother, Robert (Lorraine) Gill of Mishawaka. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Betty Leach, and one brother,, Charles “Pete” Gill.



Dorothy loved to read and sew. She did beautiful cross stitch work with which she was very generous, sharing with family and friends.



Visitation for Dorothy will be on Thursday, March 7, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral Services will take place on Friday, March 8 at 11:00 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the funeral service. Pastor Carl Henry will officiate the funeral service with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.