Dorothy Mae Townsend



Dec. 20, 1961 - Feb. 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Mae Townsend, 57, of Bow Court, South Bend, IN, passed away at 10:44 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.



Dorothy was born to John D. And Dorothy Lee (Walker) Townsend in South Bend, IN on December 20, 1961; they preceded her in death along with a brother, Lee Andrew Pulliam and two sisters, Rodia Mae Snyder and Elouise Townsend.



Dorothy's faith was in God and her passions were watching movies, shopping, and going to St. Margaret's House.



Survivors left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Crystal Lee Townsend Esters; her son, James Earl Hamilton, Jr., both of South Bend, IN; six grandchildren, Beverly Lottie of South Bend, IN, Ja'niya Brown, Shalaya Esters, and Ayron Esters all of Wisconsin, Jayden Garrett and Rashad Hamilton both of Atlanta, GA; two great-grandchildren; Nova Darren and Luna Lottie; four brothers, Edward D. Townsend, Allen D. Townsend, Irdell Townsend, and Melvin T. Townsend; three sisters, Margaret Ann Townsend, Johnnie Mae Townsend, and Roberta Knight Pulliam; two special friends, Leroy Barnes and James E. Hamilton, Sr., all of South Bend, IN, along with a host of other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at The Cathedral.



Arrangements have been entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary