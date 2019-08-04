|
|
Dorothy Marie
Hetteson-Neal
June 19, 1947 - July 31, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy Marie Hetteson-Neal, 72, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. Dorothy was born on June 19, 1947 in Niles, MI to Gillom F. Works and Allen Marie (Newman) Works Pawlicki.
Dorothy was a lifelong Michiana resident and was employed as a press operator for Nyloncraft, before retiring after many years of faithful service. She was a member of River of Life Family Church for many years, where she served as an usher. Dorothy was a caretaker to many and cherished the time she spent with loved ones, especially her grandchildren. She was the proud mother of two, grandmother of three and a beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Teah M. Hetteson of South Bend and Genee G. Neal of Mishawaka; three grandchildren, Breal N. Williams, Cerra C. Hetteson, and Cameron A. Stokes, all of South Bend; great-grandchildren, Cameron Anthony Stokes, Jr., Jackson Brown, Camiylah and Mazella Zarye Stokes; sister, Bonnie Campbell of Mishawaka; brothers, Jerry (Regina) Works of Battle Creek, MI and Carl (Nancy Ross) Works of Pompano Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Elsa S. Works of South Bend; special sister, Leona Page of South Bend; nieces and nephews, Carmen Works, Ronda Works, Shawn Works, Isaiah Ross-Works, Katrina Fields, Jodi Smith, Kona Works, Mathias Works, Noni Campbell, and Jaimee (Kevin) Bruggeman; as well as a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members, and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, Destin Blake-Stokes; and brother, Raymond Works.
Services for Dorothy will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Bishop Ralph Parker of River of Life Family Church to officiate. Burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019