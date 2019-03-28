Dorothy Matthews



Sep. 18, 1924 - Mar. 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Dorothy M. Matthews, 94, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the Milton Home. She came to South Bend in 1942 from Monticello, KY. Dorothy worked at the Smoler Brothers dress factory, then Memorial Hospital, and later for the South Bend Toy Factory for 14 years, retiring in 1977. Dorothy married Robert Schroeder in 1944; he passed away in 1982. Together they had two children, Barbara and Ronald. She later married Asa Matthews in 1992; he passed away in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Wynema Thompson Bowling, Irma Thompson Vellucci, Imogene Thompson Myers, Irene Thompson Young, and Josephine Criswell McCloud; and brothers, Thomas Thompson and Harlon Thompson. Dorothy is survived by her children, Barbara Schroeder Tarwacki and Ronald (Anita) Schroeder; grandchildren, Karmen Augustine, Zachary Schroeder, and Cody Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Szymanowski, Lily Marie Schroeder, and Henry Gordon Schroeder; brother, Ralph Criswell; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a member of Lydick United Methodist Church; she was also a member of Eastern Star 569. She traveled with the Holiday Rambler Travel Club for 10 years, was a seamstress, and loved gardening and canning. She was raised on a farm and lived on a small farm the rest of her life. She loved her grandchildren very much. A gathering for family and friends of Dorothy will be held 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Memorial Service to begin at 12:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Lydick United Methodist Church, 26510 Edison Rd., South Bend, IN 46628. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary