Dorothy Mead
Aug. 13, 1935 - Sept. 3, 2020
NILES, MI - Dorothy Mead, 85, of Niles, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
She was born on August 13, 1935 in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Arthur G. and Florence (Starrett) Mead. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Robert Crowder.
She married Bill D. Mead at a ceremony in Niles on April 27, 1956. Dorothy managed her own successful Avon business for over forty years, and always looked forward to the time she could spend with her customers. She also was known as the “Sample Lady”, where she worked for a variety of stores making food items for customers to try. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, making countless wedding cakes, and traveling throughout the United States.
She was a great supporter of all U.S. Veterans and served many years as Post Commander for the Dowagiac DAV
Post 89.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill D. Mead; a son, Lyle Mead; and her sister, Pat Burger, as well as a grandchild.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Faith (William) Horton of Niles, Don (Jean) Mead of Houston, Texas, Bill Mead (Becky East) of Niles, Robert (Peggy) Mead, and Thomas Mead of Niles; 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Susie Darda of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law, Arlene Myer Banacka of Buchanan and Linda (Fred) Leet of Niles, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services TODAY, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be made c/o Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.
Memories of Dorothy may be sent to her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
The family of Dorothy Mead is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.