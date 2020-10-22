1/1
Dorothy Medich
1937 - 2020
Dorothy Medich

Nov. 27, 1937 - Oct. 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - On October 19, 2020 Dorothy, 82, passed away peacefully at 10:29 p.m in Memorial Hospital.

Dorothy was born in Gary, IN November 27, 1937 to Milan and Mara (Ljubichich) Nestorovich. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Steve Nestorovich and George Nestorovich.

On May 25, 1957 Dorothy married Nick G. Medich. Nick passed away May 14, 1996. Dorothy is survived by her six children: Mara (Ron) Balaban, Melanie (Tim) Obren, Mike (Natalie) Medich, Dawn (Brian) Isch, Dorothy (Ken) Schmok, and Nicole Medich. Dorothy was also blessed with 17 grandchildren: Tatiana, Stefania, Mariana, Nick, Natalie, Mikola, Mila, Brian, Garrett, Riley, Max, Connor, Erica, Dorothy, Jacqueline, Marka, and Catrianna; in addition to five great-grandchildren, Isabell, George, Milijana, Anhelina, and Dominick.

Dorothy was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Orthdox Church, its Kolo, Carica Milica Ladies Auxiliary, and SNF Lodge #174. Dorothy served the South Bend community through the church and as a long time volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital. Dorothy took pride in participating with her family in church activities and teaching the traditions of her Serbian heritage.

Memory Eternal

Family and friends may call Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., with a Prayer service that will begin at 7 p.m. at Zahoran Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com - click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is the meeting ID number, then enter passcode 0000. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
OCT
23
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
