Dorothy Perri
June 26, 1926 - Dec. 21, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy H. Perri, 93, passed away on Saturday, December 21, in Golden Living Center Mishawaka.
Dorothy was born on June 26, 1926 as the daughter of the late Leo and Helen (Blazick) Stachowiak. In St. Monica's Mishawaka, as the former Dorothy Stachowiak she married Frank Rocco Perri; he preceded her in death on April 21, 1980. Her brother, Gerald John Stachowiak also preceded her in death.
Dorothy was a Nurse for South Bend Osteopathic Hospital for 30 years; then she worked for Dr. Meyers, Dr. Mortola, and Dr. Neil before her retirement. She was also owner and operator of Princess Fireworks Company in Mishawaka from 1980 to 1993.
She is survived by her sons, Ross (Linda) Perri of Mishawaka and Gerald (Carol) Perri of Mishawaka; daughter, Frances Perri of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Francessea Marie (James Campanella) Perri, Frank Rocko Perri, Richard Perri, and Pamela (Ricky) Perri-Heatherly; one step-grandson, Gary Wayne Mc Cartney; and four great-granddaughters
There will be no formal visitation or services; a private burial will take place.
Hahn Funeral Home Mishawaka is in charge of arrangements
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019