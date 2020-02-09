|
|
Dorothy Rita
Romanowski
March 25, 1929 - Feb. 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy Romanowski, 90, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Hospice House.
Dorothy was born March 25, 1929 in South Bend to the late Paul and Stephanie (Sikorski) Romanowski. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ted (Clementine) Romanowski and Tom (Sohie) Romanowski.
Left to cherish the memory of Dorothy include her sister, Irene Craft; nieces, Janet (Tony), Sharon, Susan & JoAnn Craft, and Marsha, Ann and Nancy Romanowski.
Dorothy retired from the St. Joseph County Recorder/Treasurer's Office in 1991 after 42 years of employment. She was a parishioner of St. Adalbert and St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Churches. Dorothy was a member of MR Falcons Club and PNA. She enjoyed golfing and traveling. Dorothy's travels took her to 49 states and many European countries.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday, February 10, 2020 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation (10-11am) prior to the Mass. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020