August 11, 1934 - Feb. 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Bea Ruggieri, 85, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Wednesday, February 5. She was born to Harry and Opal (Baker) Malohn, one of five (Bob, Helen, Don, and Ronnie) all of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Central High School prior to marrying Nicolas Ruggieri on August 29, 1953, who also preceded her in death along with son, Dennis Ruggieri and son-in-law, Richard Buzas.

Survivors include twin daughters, Cindy (Jim) Colson and Cathy (Rex) Brown; and her grandchildren: Ryan (Adam) Buzas, Amber (Derek) Neill, Carmen (Doug) Knox, Jimmy (Christina) Buzas, Ashley (Brock) Sheahan, Nick (Donny) Buzas, and Dustin Ruggieri. She was also the proud great-grandmother of ten.

She was a beloved mother prior to entering the workforce as a clerical worker for Raco Associates and O'Brian Paints, all of South Bend. She truly enjoyed her clubs (Homemaker's and PWP to name a couple), along with family gatherings and traveling whenever possible. She will be dearly missed by all!

Friends and relatives may pay their respects from 4:00 until 8:00pm, Monday, February 10 in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, and one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 11 in the funeral chapel, with burial to follow in the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, 375 W. Cleveland Rd., Granger.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
