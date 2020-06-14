Dorothy Rummel
April 22, 1920 - April 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy H. Rummel, 100, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Dorothy was born April 22, 1920 in South Bend to the late Walter L. and Elsie A. (Kallies) Gable and has been a lifelong resident of the area. Dorothy celebrated her 100th birthday just a week prior to her passing.
Dorothy worked as a secretary for Rummel Heating Company. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Dorothy truly enjoyed helping others. She volunteered with the St. Joseph County Cancer Society, the Campfire Girls and as a Den Mother. She served with the Lutheran Women's Mission League and Emmaus Women's Service League.
On December 2, 1945 in South Bend, Dorothy was united in marriage to Ralph I. Rummel who preceded her in death on October 14, 2001.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Linda (Michael) Varga of Granger, Indiana; son, Thomas (Jeannie) Rummel of Mechanicsville, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Kristin Varga, Jason (Crystal) Varga, Erik (Kelly) Rummel, Gretchen (Joey) Allen, Lauren (Sam) Ritter, Kelly (Todd) Wright, and James Lynn; ten great-grandchildren, Samantha Varga, Nathan Rummel, Andrew Rummel, Shelby Allen, Emma Allen, Avery Allen, Lukas Ritter, Sophie Lynn, Josie Lynn, and Dylan Wright; and her sister, Charlotte Aarness of Mishawaka. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Laurie Lynn and two sisters, Dawn Smith and Barbara Grainger.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Memorial Park, Granger.
Memorial contributions may be given to Emmaus Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.