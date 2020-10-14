Dorothy Sheppard



Jan. 14, 1930 - Oct. 7, 2020



ELKHART, IN -



Dorothy Ann Sheppard, 90, of Elkhart, departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Elkhart.



She was born on January 14, 1930 in New Albany, MS to the late Hubert and Myrtle (Pulluaim) Foote.



On October 10, 1943 she married Florida C. Sheppard in Newport, AR. Florida died on February 8, 2012. Also preceding her in death are a daughter, Lois Sheppard, a son, Florida Cleo Sheppard Jr., a brother-in-law, John Phelps, one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, and a stepbrother, Mark Stevens



Dorothy was employed by Taylor Products for 20 years as a press operator. She was a charter member of Canaan Baptist Church where she was an active member. She was the past assistant director of the gospel chorus and the choir director for the youth choir for fifteen years. She also taught adult Sunday school, was past president of the Missionary Board, past president of the Mothers Board, and president of state deaconess and trustee of Wives. Dorothy was also a member of the local 302 quartet chapter.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, plus many great-great-grandchildren: Betty Phelps of South Bend with six children, 16 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren; Robert Sheppard of South Bend with five children and eight grandchildren; Barbara Grayson of South Bend with two children and three grandchildren; Michael Sheppard of Tucson, AZ with three children and four grandchildren; Kevin (Krysna) Sheppard of Pennsacola, FL with six children and seven grandchildren; one stepson, Patrick D. Stevens of Goshen; and brother, Rev. William Lawson of Houston, TX.



Visitation for Dorothy will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at Noon at the Canaan Baptist Church, 933 Fieldhouse Ave., Elkhart. The Rev. McNeal Stewart will officiate and burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to Canaan Baptist Church, 933 Fieldhouse Ave., Elkhart, IN 46517.



