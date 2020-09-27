Dorothy V. Bolin
April 9, 1930 - Sept. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Dorothy V. Bolin, 90, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care of Mishawaka.
She was born April 9, 1930 to the late Frank and Jennie (Switalski) Kashmer in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Bolin; a sister, Evelyn Bolin; sisters-in-law, Leila Williams, Shirley Dhaeze, and Beulah Schwenk; and brothers-in-law, Harry Bolin and Larry Williams.
Dorothy graduated in 1949 from Washington High School in South Bend. She retired in July of 1996 from Valley American Bank, where she worked as an Insurance Processor for 46 years.
On October 11, 1968, as Dorothy V. Kashmer, she married George W. Bolin in South Bend, IN. He passed away on December 23, 2005 after 37 wonderful years of marriage.
Dorothy is survived by her niece, Evelyn Mark who was always there for her; several other nieces & nephews; three stepgrandchildren, Matt, Adam, and Brynne Morningstar, all of Elkhart, IN; one step-great-granddaughter, Jessica Morningstar of Elkhart, IN; a brother-in-law, Art (Barb) Bolin of South Bend, IN; and her best friend, Beverly Freshour of South Bend, IN, whom she has know since 1950.
Dorothy was a member of Corpus Christi Parish. She loved to grow vegetables in her garden and share the bounty with others. Dorothy shared the love of softball with her husband as he coached and they sponsored two G.E.O. teams for 37 years. One of her happiest memories was when her husband George was entered into the Indiana A.S.A. Softball Hall of Fame on March 13, 2004. Dorothy always had a Christmas Party for her family and friends for at least 32 years and made sure Santa stopped there every year!
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, with Rev. Daryl Rybicki officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.