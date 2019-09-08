|
|
Dorothy V. Osza
Feb. 24, 1930 - Sept. 6, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy Viola (Artley) Osza died September 6, 2019 at the age of 89.
Dorothy was born February 24, 1930 in Middlebury, IN. She is the daughter of Roy and Dorothy (Brooks) Artley. She was one of 8 children (5 boys and 3 girls). She graduated from Ligonier High School with the class of 1948. After high school, she graduated from South Bend College of Commerce and became a legal secretary in South Bend.
On March 4, 1950, she became the bride of Stephen J. Osza. After 33 years of marriage he died on March 21, 1983.
Dorothy became active in various groups including bowling and golf. She enjoyed being with her friends, playing cards and going to the movies and meeting for lunches. She was a volunteer usher at the Morris Performing Arts Theatre for many years and also a volunteer at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
She was a devout Christian, attending various churches throughout her life. At the time of her death, she was active in the The Granger Community Church.
Dorothy is survived by her 3 children, David and his wife Debbie, Susan and her husband Doug Wilkin, and Cindy and her husband Tim Lux. She has two grandchildren, Kelly (Marchant) Hansen and Robin Marchant. She has two great-grandchildren, Jill and Kate. She has many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents, and all of her siblings.
A short visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10 from 1:00 until 2:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St. A short graveside service is to follow in the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019