Dorothy Virginia
Harvey
March 21, 1932 - Dec. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Virginia Harvey, 87, of South Bend passed away at 6:03 a.m. Sunday, December 8 in Memorial Hospital following an illness. Dorothy was known as the ‘Candy Lady” and provided holiday meals to the local police and fire departments. She was born March 21, 1932 in South Bend to the late Hytha (Commons) and Harrison Wiley. Dorothy lived her final years in South Bend. She is survived by three daughters, Ayanna U'Dongo of San Francisco, Sandra Harvey-Cobb (Michael) of Youngstown, OH, and Renee' D. Harvey of Seattle, WA; three sons, Sheldon V. Harvey of South Bend, Bruce A. Harvey of Mishawaka, and Steven D. Harvey of St. Petersburg, FL; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She had outlived her sisters, Noble Brooks-Jones and Deborah; and brothers, Thomas, Cecil, Harrison “Babe”, and William “Johnny” Wiley.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, December 21 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William Street. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions on behalf of Dorothy Harvey may be made to: Ayanna U'Dongo
Family, friends and supporters may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019