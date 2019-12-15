Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welsheimer Funeral Home
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
(574) 232-4857
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Virginia Harvey


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Virginia Harvey Obituary
Dorothy Virginia

Harvey

March 21, 1932 - Dec. 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Virginia Harvey, 87, of South Bend passed away at 6:03 a.m. Sunday, December 8 in Memorial Hospital following an illness. Dorothy was known as the ‘Candy Lady” and provided holiday meals to the local police and fire departments. She was born March 21, 1932 in South Bend to the late Hytha (Commons) and Harrison Wiley. Dorothy lived her final years in South Bend. She is survived by three daughters, Ayanna U'Dongo of San Francisco, Sandra Harvey-Cobb (Michael) of Youngstown, OH, and Renee' D. Harvey of Seattle, WA; three sons, Sheldon V. Harvey of South Bend, Bruce A. Harvey of Mishawaka, and Steven D. Harvey of St. Petersburg, FL; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She had outlived her sisters, Noble Brooks-Jones and Deborah; and brothers, Thomas, Cecil, Harrison “Babe”, and William “Johnny” Wiley.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, December 21 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William Street. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions on behalf of Dorothy Harvey may be made to: Ayanna U'Dongo

Family, friends and supporters may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Welsheimer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -