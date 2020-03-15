|
|
Dorothy Wieczorek
May 27, 1925 - March 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Wieczorek, 94, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born May 27, 1925 in South Bend to the late Ignatius and Anna (Sosnoski) Wawrzyniak. On October 22, 1949 Dorothy married Frank Wieczorek; he preceded her in death on August 3, 2014. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Krol, Esther Kozlowski, Evelyn Norris, Irene Walorski, and Loretta Fershen; and a brother, Irvin Wawrzyniak.
Left to cherish the memory of Dorothy is her son, Philip (Evelyn Smead) Wieczorek; along with her grandsons, Scott (Kim) Wieczorek & Todd Wieczorek; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Bryce, Connor, and Annabelle Wieczorek.
The family would like to thank the staff at Center for Hospice Care, especially her nurse, Kristi and the other aides who assisted.
A private family service has taken place. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020