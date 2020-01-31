|
|
Douglas A. Enfield
Nov. 3, 1943 - Jan. 26, 2020
ANGOLA, IN - Douglas A. Enfield, 76, of Angola, Indiana passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home and Rehabilitation of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on November 3, 1943 in South Bend, Indiana to Hershel and Laura Ethel (Tennant) Enfield. He graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend. He married Barbara S. Enfield on November 20, 1966.
Douglas was an electrician for several companies including Eaton Corporation, Auburn, Indiana where he was working when he retired.
He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant United Brethren Church in Metz, Indiana and was the Richland Township Trustee for Steuben County, Indiana. Douglas together with his wife were the sextons of Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Metz, Indiana and he was on the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Board.
Surviving are his brother, Gordon Enfield of South Bend, Indiana; sisters, Gloria Whiteman of South Bend, Indiana and Pat Woods of Mishawaka, Indiana; and sisters-in-law, Lois McKinley of LaGrange, Indiana, Judy McKinley Miller of Angola, Indiana, Marlene McKinley Eggleston of Angola, Indiana, and Marsha McKinley of Phoenix, Arizona. Also surviving are many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara S. Enfield on October 29, 2014; sisters, Donna Belle Cain, Marilyn Casper, and Beverly Metz; and his brother, George Enfield.
Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Metz Christian Church with Pastor Devon Strine and Pastor David Rawley officiating. There will be visitation from 12 Noon-1:00 PM on Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Burial with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion and the U.S. Navy will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Metz, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020