Douglas Brian Miller
1954 - 2020
Douglas Brian Miller

July 7, 1954 - June 15, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Douglas Brian Miller, 65, of Elkhart, IN passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 7, 1954 to Forrest and Elaine Miller and grew up in South Bend, IN.

He is survived by wife, Steffany Miller; sons, Gabriel (Erica) Miller and Aaron Miller; daughters, Grace Miller, Jodie Miller, and Cherie (Brian) Rexroth; eight grandchildren; and brother, Bruce (Chris) Miller. He was preceded by his parents and brother, Chad Miller.

Douglas wished to have a natural funeral and was laid to rest at the Porter Rae Cemetery in Potato Creek. A Memorial service will be at Calvary Chapel Church, 53494 Fir Rd., Granger, IN on Friday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m. Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN is in charge of arrangements.

Preferred memorials may be given to the Calvary Chapel Church, 53494 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530. To send condolences to the family in memory of Douglas Miller, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Calvary Chapel Church
Funeral services provided by
Owen Family Funeral Home
1001 S. Huntington St.
Syracuse, IN 46567
574-457-4002
