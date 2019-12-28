|
Douglas D. Zion
Dec. 18, 1948 - Dec. 24, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Douglas D. Zion, 71, of Bremen, IN passed away at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 18, 1948 in South Bend, IN to the late Harold C. and Geraldine (Six) Zion. In February of 1972 in Osceola, IN, he married the former Patricia Pitts.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Patricia Zion; daughter, Laura (Andrew) Bucolo of Elmhurst, IL; son, Bradley (Emily) Zion of Olmsted Falls, OH; five grandchildren, Marisa, Isabel and Michael Bucolo and Brody and Declan Zion; sister, Vicky Zion of Mishawaka, IN and brother, Ray Zion of South Bend, IN.
Douglas was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph County and a graduate of LaSalle High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps form 1967-1973. He was a journeyman sheet metal worker for the Sheet Metal Worker's International Union, Local #20. He later worked for Honeywell and UAW#9 as a machinist until his retirement in 2007. He also worked as a farrier in St. Joseph County. Both Douglas and Patricia were very active in 4H Horse and Pony both as kids and as adults. The loves of his life were animals, traveling and especially spending time with the grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan St., Lakeville, IN. There will be no services.
Contributions in memory of Douglas may be offered to the Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019