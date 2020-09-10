1/1
Douglas DuComb
1972 - 2020
Douglas DuComb

April 12, 1972 - Sepy. 5, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Douglas A. DuComb, 48, of Mishawaka, IN passed away at Memorial Hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after succumbing to his injuries from a car accident in Granger, IN. Doug was born to Dale B. DuComb and Ruth Ann (Staley) Bragg-DuComb on April 12, 1972 in Mishawaka, IN.

Doug spent his childhood summers at Diamond Lake with his family. He enjoyed skiing, tubing, and skipping rocks on the water. He was a jack of all trades and worked in carpentry, construction, factories, and most recently at NAPA Auto Parts. Doug played softball for many years in the Michiana area and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Doug is survived by his children, Tanner (Dora) DuComb and Tyler (Miranda) DuComb; grandchildren, Rhett Emerson DuComb and Wesson Ryland DuComb; as well as his siblings, Chad (Mindy) DuComb, Nathan (Ashley) Bragg, and Kelley (Brett) Bragg-Horein. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Justin DuComb.

There are no formal services planned at this time. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
