Douglas F. Clarke
1929 - 2020
Douglas F. Clarke

Sept. 13, 1929 - June 29, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Douglas F. Clarke, 90, passed away peacefully at his residence in Mishawaka, IN, on the morning of Monday, June 29, 2020. Douglas was born on September 13, 1929 in Vancouver, British Columbia, to the late Fremont and Jean (Williams) Clarke.

Douglas graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology before obtaining a position as a mechanical engineer at Bendix - Allied Signal. There Douglas met his wife, Barbara, and they were united in marriage on October 3, 1953. Douglas went on to serve over 40 years as a mechanical engineer, retiring from Bendix in 1991. From 1954 to 1956, Douglas proudly served in the United States Army.

Douglas was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a remote-controlled airplane enthusiast. He had many friends at his winter home in Wickenburg, Arizona, and enjoyed his walks through the desert. Douglas never met a stranger and was lovingly called “Mr. Friendly” by his family. He was a devoted husband and father, loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and a cherished brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara M. (Montague) Clarke, Douglas is survived by his children, Stephen D. (Ruth) Clarke of Painesville, OH, Michael R. Clarke of Mobile, AL, James F. (Kimberly) Clarke of Middlebury, IN, and Laura J. (Ben) Broadstreet of Osceola, IN; seven grandchildren, Patrick, Michelle, Kara, Jeremy, Tyler, Ryan, and Zachary; five great-grandchildren, Ian, Landon, Aubrey, Natalia, and Miles; sister, Peg Verdery of Park City, UT; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by a sister, Cathryn Bissell, and a granddaughter, Kristin Clarke.

Funeral services for Mr. Douglas F. Clarke will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Mr. David Abbott will officiate. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 2 at Palmer Funeral Homes - Welsheimer Chapel North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with additional visitation from 12:00-1:00 PM on Friday at the church prior to the service. The family requests that all funeral and visitation attendees abide by St. Joseph County social distancing regulations and wear a mask or facial covering. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.

Contributions in memory of Douglas may be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46628.

Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Welsheimer Chapel North
JUL
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
