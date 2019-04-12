Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-293-6411
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard
Elkhart, IN 46514
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
59220 Bremen Hwy
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
59220 Bremen Hwy
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Keith Erickson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Keith Erickson Obituary
Douglas Keith

Erickson

Jan. 25, 1940 - April 10, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Rev. Douglas Keith Erickson, 79, of Mishawaka, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his son's home in Goshen.

Doug was born on January 25, 1940 in Elkhart to Arvid “Pete” and Vera (Reglin) Erickson. He married Judith G. McCombs on October 21, 1961 in Elkhart. He is survived by his daughters, Dana (Thomas) Trent of Dublin, GA and Samantha Caggiano of Mishawaka; his son, Mark (Tammy) Erickson of Goshen; six grandchildren, Kari (Kyle Miller) Trent, Taylor Hostetler, Breece Erickson, Gavin Caggiano, Laura (Jonah) Mack, and Cara Trent; and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Miller. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his daughter, Rhonda Erickson and his brother, Arden “Cork” Erickson.

Doug honorably served his country in the United States Army. He graduated from Ft. Wayne Bible College and Liberty Home Bible Institute. He formerly worked for the Elkhart City Police Department and the Indiana State Police Department. His love was truly for the Lord where he served as Pastor to Hillcrest Baptist Church in Mishawaka, First Baptist Church in Elkhart, Calvary Baptist in LaPaz, and Aloha Baptist Church in Honokaa, Hawaii.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart. Funeral Services will be held at 6 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 59220 Bremen Hwy., Mishawaka, IN. Visitation will also be held one hour before services at the church. Pastor Mark Black will officiate. Burial will be private at Rice Cemetery in Elkhart. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 West Catalpa Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to Stemm-Lawson-Peterson funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
Download Now