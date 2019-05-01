Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Douglas M. Green

Douglas M. Green Obituary
Douglas M. Green

May 16, 1959 - April 28, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Douglas M. Green, 59, of Osceola, passed away at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, on Sunday, April 28. Doug was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on May 16, 1959 to Noel D. “Dennis” and Patricia (Hilderbrand) Green. On July 28, 2001, he married the love of his life, Carolee “Lee” (Smith) Scott-Green. Doug worked for Rollie Williams Paint Spot up until suffering a stroke in September 2018. He spoke cars and shared memories of driving his Nova in his youth. Doug loved spontaneous road trips and would frequently stop at the Corvette Museum.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Carolee “Lee” Scott-Green, his daughter, Stefanie Green of Gaylord, Michigan along with two stepchildren, Lucas (Nicole) Scott and Abigail (Daniel Buchanan) Butler, both of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He was a loving grandpa and doted on his six grandchildren: Joscelyn Butler, Emma Scott, Delilah Butler, Patrick Scott, Beckett Buchanan, and Eleanor Scott. He is also survived by his brothers, David Green of Goshen and Donald Green of Osceola. He was preceded in death by his parents in 2015.

A service celebrating Doug's life will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, May 2, in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, Mishawaka with Fr. Ted Z. Stanley officiating. Friends may visit with Doug's family from 3:30 until service time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019
