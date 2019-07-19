|
|
Douglas M. Peck
July 4, 1985 - July 12, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Douglas Michael Peck, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital with his loving family by his side. Doug was born on July 4, 1985 in Aurora, IL to Richard and Diana Peck.
Left to cherish Doug's wonderful memory are his parents, Richard and Diana; brothers, Chad (Allyson) and John (Maria); nephew, Collin; niece, Sophie; 8 aunts and uncles; and 1 grandmother.
Doug was an avid Blackhawks fan and enjoyed watching professional soccer. He was a continental rummy legend, trivia whiz, board game enthusiast, and had a genius mind. Doug was a patient care giver, loyal friend, and loved animals. He had a heart of gold that touched many people.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doug's name to ABC Clinic Pet Refuge, 4525 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614, or petrefugeabcclinic.com/support.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the American Legion Post 365.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 19, 2019