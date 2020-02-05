Home

Douglas Michael Armstrong

Jan. 24, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Doug, longtime resident & avid White Sox fan, was preceded by parents, Keith & Marie Armstrong, brother, Brian, sister, Pat Dunlap, and granddaughter, Keri McKenna & is survived by loving wife, (Sugar) Renea (Urbinski) Armstrong; sons, Scott McKenna & Nick Champlain; daughters, Kristy (Mike) Miser, Bethany Brewer, & Cassie Armstrong; brother, Danny, 11 grand- & 3 great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, & cousins. Doug served in U.S. Reserves & worked for Greens Keepers Lawn Care. He will be truly missed but never forgotten.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
