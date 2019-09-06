|
Douglas R. Lighty
Oct. 18, 1969 - Sept. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Douglas R. Lighty, 49, passed away on September 4, 2019 after an illness. Doug was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on October 18, 1969. His parents are Bruce and Vicki Lighty. Doug is a graduate of Mishawaka High School and attended Ball State and Indiana University. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Todd (Kristin, deceased) of Mishawaka and their children, Brandon and Melissa, Joel (Candice) Lighty of Noblesville and their sons, Andrew Calvin and Oliver, plus special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Doug was a very active sports fan with his loves being the Dodgers and Miami Dolphins. Doug was the happiest when he was helping others. He was active in Emotions Anonymous, a mental health support group. He also had participated in NAMI and served as a speaker for them, sharing the problems of mental health. Doug loved the beauty and story of butterflies and collected art and crafts of them and of angels.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., with Memorial service at 3 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Roger Walterhouse will be officiating at the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI SJC, IN, PO Box 4474, South Bend, IN 46634. (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019