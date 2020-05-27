Douglas R. “Doug” McIntosh
March 17, 1943 - May 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Douglas R. “Doug” McIntosh, 77, formerly of Granger, IN passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Heritage Point Assisted Living in Mishawaka, IN. Doug was born on March 17, 1943 in Goshen, IN to Bradford and Mary (Ritter) McIntosh, who preceded him in death as well as one younger brother and a newborn son. On May 6, 1989, he married the love of his life, Clorine (Burnett) Smith, who survives along with their children, Stephanie McIntosh (John) Szabo, Steve (Karen) Smith, John (Mary) Smith, Dianne (Jim) Bowers all of Elkhart, and Dale Smith of TX. Doug was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, especially enjoying his grandchildren, Emily Blough, Andrew Blough, and Madison Bowers who attended Jimtown, Crystal (Adam) Ratliff of Westerville, OH, Sarah (Ryan) Galvin of Austin, TX, Broc Smith of Houston, TX, Kira Smith of Austin, TX, Joi Smith of South Bend, IN, Danny Zeigler and Drew Zeigler of Elkhart, IN, in addition to six great-grandchildren. Also surviving Doug is his older brother, Bruce (DeAnn) McIntosh and two nieces, Sharon McIntosh and Nancy (McIntosh) Stanley. Doug graduated from Jimtown High School in 1961, where he participated in both the basketball and track team. He attended Indiana Barber College in Indianapolis, where he became a licensed barber. For several years, Doug had at least three shops in Elkhart before working at Miles Laboratories in 1977. He retired from the Bayer Corporation (formerly Miles Labs) security department in 2004, after 27 years of service. He had great people skills and could go anywhere around the country and always find someone he knew. Doug enjoyed the Chevy Corvair and refurbishing old radios. He treasured fishing and traveling throughout his life. Doug had an affinity for dogs, with his favorite little companion, Peanut, preceding him in death. “Clo and Doug.” “Doug and Clo.” They set a great example to the testament of what a good marriage looks like and how to blend two families. They traveled to Canada, Alaska, Arkansas, and Missouri throughout their thirty-one years of marriage. For fifteen years, they were snowbirds in Avon Park, FL where they had many friends, created great memories, and received much love, when not in Indiana. Doug's presence in Florida will be missed. A special thank you to the staff who cared for Doug the last year and a half of his life at Heritage Point. He was able to live safely, with grace and love. Anyone who met Doug, knew he was a good man with a heart of gold. He will be forever missed and in our hearts. A private family service will be held at Jamestown United Methodist Church, the church Doug was raised in and enjoyed attending in his later years. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at Olive Cemetery, Wakarusa, IN. Due to the novel Corona Virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, this summer. I will miss you forever, Dad. It was an honor to write this for you. Your daughter, Stephanie. To share a remembrance of Doug or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.