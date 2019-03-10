Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
(269) 556-9450
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Reybuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Reybuck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Reybuck Obituary
Douglas Reybuck

Sept. 17, 1948 - March 4, 2019

BENTON HARBOR, MI - Douglas “Doug” E. Reybuck, 70, of Benton Harbor passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation Center.

Doug was born September 17, 1948, to Gaylord and Jennie (Krzymicki) Reybuck in South Bend, Indiana. He was a 1966 graduate of Benton Harbor High School and graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He married MaryLee Williams on September 18, 1969.

Doug was legendary for his sense of humor and quick wit. He was a diehard Cubs fan. He loved music and jammed out back in the 60's as the bassist for the Wanderin' Kind, a regional rock band. He was a member of the Elks club, the BHHS 1966 Class Reunion Committee, and a past member of The St. Joseph River Yacht Club.

Doug's greatest joy was family and friends. He was known as “Yampa” to his 2 grandsons, Jack and Will, with whom he shared his love of the Cubs and building crate forts in the back yard. Growing up and returning to Benton Harbor, he had many lifelong friends...the “key” has been passed. He was also a friend and mentor to many in his “work family” at Bounce Logistics in South Bend, Indiana.

Doug is survived by his wife, MaryLee; his children, Sarah (Cole) Collier and Eli (Nicole Bone) Reybuck; sister, Gaylene (Darrell) Reybuck-Harbison; and grandsons, Jack and Will Collier. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Doug online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
Download Now