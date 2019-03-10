Douglas Reybuck



Sept. 17, 1948 - March 4, 2019



BENTON HARBOR, MI - Douglas “Doug” E. Reybuck, 70, of Benton Harbor passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation Center.



Doug was born September 17, 1948, to Gaylord and Jennie (Krzymicki) Reybuck in South Bend, Indiana. He was a 1966 graduate of Benton Harbor High School and graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He married MaryLee Williams on September 18, 1969.



Doug was legendary for his sense of humor and quick wit. He was a diehard Cubs fan. He loved music and jammed out back in the 60's as the bassist for the Wanderin' Kind, a regional rock band. He was a member of the Elks club, the BHHS 1966 Class Reunion Committee, and a past member of The St. Joseph River Yacht Club.



Doug's greatest joy was family and friends. He was known as “Yampa” to his 2 grandsons, Jack and Will, with whom he shared his love of the Cubs and building crate forts in the back yard. Growing up and returning to Benton Harbor, he had many lifelong friends...the “key” has been passed. He was also a friend and mentor to many in his “work family” at Bounce Logistics in South Bend, Indiana.



Doug is survived by his wife, MaryLee; his children, Sarah (Cole) Collier and Eli (Nicole Bone) Reybuck; sister, Gaylene (Darrell) Reybuck-Harbison; and grandsons, Jack and Will Collier. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Doug online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary