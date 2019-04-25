Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Wiltse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas "Doug" Wiltse

Nov. 27, 1926 - April 19, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Douglas “Doug” Wiltse, 92, of Dowagiac, MI passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.



Doug was born on November 27, 1926 in Clifford, MI to Anson & Ethel (Spencer) Wiltse. He graduated from Marlette High School in 1944. He was drafted into the United States Army in the 6th Special Service Company, 306th Regiment, 77th Division. He was on a ship in the Pacific when the bombs were dropped in August 1945. After the treaty was signed, Doug's division continued to Sapporo, Japan as part of the occupying forces. He was Senior Staff Sergeant Entertainment Specialist and Chief Clerk. He managed three hotels, a radio station, theater, and all the accounting for the division. He was in a band called The Beachcombers and they played at the hotels where troops from all over Japan were sent for rest and relaxation. He left the Army at the end of 1945 and attended Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI, where he met the love of his life, his best friend, Maxine “Mickey” Ervin. They were married on February 4, 1950, and just celebrated their 69th anniversary.



Doug started his professional career in Saginaw with Equifax, later moving to Marlette to own an insurance agency. Along with their three children, they moved to Dowagiac in 1966 where he joined his Uncle Harold Amersdorfer's insurance agency, which he then went on to own for over 50 years. He served on many Boards of insurance companies, including the National Pacer Committee for CNA Insurance. Community service was very important in Doug's everyday life. “Service above self” is the motto for the Rotary International Club where Doug was very active and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award. He held many positions, including President, on the Lee Memorial Hospital Board from 1986-1995. Doug served on the Dowagiac Planning Commission and Airport Board from 1971-1988. He was the Chamber of Commerce President, Little League President, and member of the Elks, Lions, VFW, and American Legion. Doug's faith was an important part of his life, and he was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where he held many positions, including Chairman of the Building Committee for their new church.



Doug and Mickey loved traveling around the world, which they were able to do by winning many insurance contests over the years. They enjoyed wintering in Florida at their home and having family and friends visit. There were also many trips to California visiting their daughter and granddaughters, with lots of fun adventures around the state. Doug was an avid sports fan and loved playing golf, cards, and bridge with all their wonderful friends. He lived his life with a positive attitude, and as a humble servant to God, family, and community. Doug was liked and respected by all who met him, and deeply loved and cherished by his family. He will be sorely missed but joyfully remembered.



Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Mickey Wiltse; children, Mark (Carol) Wiltse, Scott (Donna) Wiltse, and Susan Wiltse-Cripe; seven grandchildren, Matthew Wiltse, Jennifer (Steve) Padgett, Nate Wiltse, Tony (Maria) Wiltse, Cristina Wiltse, Melissa Cripe, and Kelly Cripe; and three great-grandchildren, Marlowe Padgett, Jude Padgett, and Esperanza Wiltse. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Maxine and Verneita; and three brothers, Kenneth, Raymond, and Ronald.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm, Tuesday, April 30 at First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac. Visitation will be from 10:30am until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hanson Hospice Center or First United Methodist Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Doug online may do so at www.clarkfh.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019