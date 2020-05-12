Drew D. Krauter
June 10, 1985 - May 9, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Drew Douglas Krauter, 34, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Drew was born June 10, 1985 in South Bend, IN to the late Duane D. Krauter and Laura Lee (Gesto) Krauter. He is preceded in death by his father. Drew worked at Flex Form Technology in Elkhart. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was also a big Notre Dame football and Steelers fan, but his passion was his kids; he loved them the most.
Surviving are his children, Kirstin and Desmond Krauter of Mishawaka. Drew also leaves behind his mother, Laura Krauter; his maternal grandfather, Stanley Gesto Jr.; sister, Peggy Krauter; and his niece, Lauryn Grover. Drew was a kind and loving man and be missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hanh Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street Mishawaka, IN from 1-3 p.m. Social distancing will be enforced in compliance with health and safety standards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for the benefit of his children.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2020.