Duane L. Riley



April 2, 1941 - Oct. 24, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI-



Duane Lee Riley, 79 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest October 24, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, after an extended illness. He was born April 2, 1941 in Manitou Beach, MI, the son of Wilbur and Lucille (Britten) Riley. Duane received his B.A. Degree from Michigan State and moved to Edwardsburg in 1966 to begin his teaching career at Edwardsburg High School. He had been assistant coach for football and basketball. He had been the Treasurer of the Edwardsburg Education Assoc. Duane never married but was an active member in the local Boy Scouts, being a Scout Master in Edwardsburg and worked with many young people, both in Scouts and in the Education field. He was honored in Scouts with the District Award of Merit in 1976, the Silver Beaver Award in 1982, The Order of Arrow Vigil Award in 1985, and the National Eagle Scout Award of Merit in 1988. He led many National Trips including four times to Northern Wisconsin National Canoe Base, the Matagamon National Canoe Base in Maine in 1982, the Philmont Scout Ranch in NM in 2001, Charles Somers National Canoe Base in 2006, and several other trips. He was the District Roundtable Chairman for several years, Scoutmaster of Troop 239 & 593 for 17 years, Troop 539 for one year, and was Assistant Scout Master for Troop 555 at Barron Lake, Niles from 1996-2011. He was a member of the St. Joseph Valley Model Railroad Club.



Duane is survived by a sister, Myone (Bob) Merritt-Carron of Buffalo Junction, VA, a brother, Eugene (DeeDee) Riley of Owosso, MI; and two special friends as caregivers, Brian and Kathy Hinegardner of Elkhart, and friend, Joseph (Lexi) Weiser of Dowagiac.



Family who preceded Duane in passing are his parents, a brother, Lawrence Riley, and a former friend, Ann Brown of Niles.



Family and friends may call on Nov. 7, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Hope United Methodist Church, ‘Reese Hall', 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg, where a Memorial Service will begin at 3:00 PM. Duane will be honored by Pastor Nate Starkey and Members of the Boy Scouts of America and the Local Scouts.



Cremation has taken place and his cremains will be placed in the Greene Lakeside Cemetery, Manitou Beach, MI, where his parents are buried.



Memorial contributions are to be made to the LaSalle Council of Boy Scouts of America 1340 South Bend Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI.





