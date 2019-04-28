Duane Lee Miller



Nov. 5, 1968 - April 24, 2019



NAPPANEE, IN - Duane Lee Miller, age 50, died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his father's home in Nappanee. He was born November 5, 1968 in South Bend to Tobias and JoAnn (Getz) Miller.



Duane was a lifetime resident of Nappanee. He graduated from NorthWood High School in 1987. On September 7, 1991, he married Tammy Connors. Duane worked in sales in the Technology Industry. He was a former Goshen City Policeman, working there from 1991 to 1999.



Duane enjoyed being a policeman. He was passionate about stock cars and raced at New Paris, Kalamazoo, and Plymouth. He also enjoyed golf, music, Notre Dame sports, and the Chicago Cubs.



Surviving is his wife, Tammy; son, Justin (friend, Angela) Miller of Jacksonville, FL; father, Tobias Miller of Nappanee; and brother, Tim (Lori) Miller of San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Miller.



Family and friends may call from 2-8, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, May 1 at the funeral home. His cousin, Ken Cencelewzki will officiate. Burial will be in South Union Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to Epilepsy Foundation. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019