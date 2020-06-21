Duane M. Lightner
1962 - 2020
Duane M. Lightner

August 24, 1962 - June 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Duane M. Lightner, 57, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Duane was a lifetime resident of South Bend, IN and was born on August 24, 1962 to Margaret G. Lightner (Gardner) and Charles A. Lightner.

Duane was a 1980 graduate of Riley High School. Later in life he worked in customer service for Woodwind & Brasswind of South Bend for 20 years. Music was Duane's life and as an accomplished jazz and classical musician, he performed with the South Bend Symphony Pops Orchestra, Elkhart Jazz festival and with numerous local groups.

Duane leaves behind his loving parents, Margaret and Charles; one brother, Martin D. (Kim) Lightner of Hermitage, Missouri; and his aunt, Sarah Staton. He also is survived by his niece, nephew, and several cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend. Friends may gather with the family one hour before the service. Palmer Funeral Home- Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to South Bend City Church, P.O. Box 1578, South Bend, IN 46634.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUN
26
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
