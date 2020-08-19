Duane R. Kollar
Feb. 19, 1930 - August 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Duane Kollar, who died on Sunday, August 16, was born in South Bend, IN to Howard and Jesse Kollar on February 19, 1930. He grew up in Twin Branch and graduated from Mishawka High School in 1948.
In 1986 he married his high school sweetheart, the former Janet Eiswald, who survives.
Also surviving are his six children: Kristine Megna of Clinton Township, MI, Kathryn Ott of Tavors, FL (their mother, former Christine Getz is deceased), Michael (Linda) Kollar and Patrick (Sandra) Kollar both of Ormond Beach, FL, Lynn Carstensen of Mishawaka, IN, and Lisa (Cary) Collier of Flagler Beach, FL (their mother, Dixie Kollar is deceased).
Duane had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
His brothers are Bob Kollar of Osceola, IN and Phil (Emily) Kollar; and his sister is Karen Stickler of Mishawaka, IN.
After graduation, Duane enlisted in the Army, serving until 1952. He played baseball in high school and while in the Army. He earned “ALL-AMERICAN CONFERENCE” status while on the soccer team at Indiana University in Bloomington.
During his career working with various government defense contractors, he lived and worked all over the United States from all three coasts to the mountains of North Carolina and Colorado, and from California to the deserts of Arizona.
Most interesting was the Tallis Missile Project and his five years on the Apollo space program in Florida and Washington D.C., after which he worked with the support system to the Navy's Aegis Cruisers on the gulf coast of Mississippi, from which he retired in 1995.
For 20 years he and Janet enjoyed the warm climate of Mississippi's gulf coast with their boat, “Lucky Us” and year-round golf. Duane was an avid reader and book collector, enjoyed shooting sports, rifle, and pistol (target shoots), and being a S.A.S.S. member (Single Action Shooting Society) along with a lifetime membership in the NRA.
In 2005 Hurricane Katrina destroyed their Mississippi home and they returned to Indiana where they were welcomed by family and friends to their old neighborhood in Twin Branch, where Duane continued his hobbies of books, guns, golf, and joining Club 15 and the board of M.H.S. Alumni Association.
Though competitive in sports, he was always a gentleman. Duane will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle heart.
Due to the Corona Virus, there will be a graveside service for family and friends at 4:00 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the NW corner of Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 US 31 South, South Bend, IN 46614.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.