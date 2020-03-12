|
Dustin Ross Yaciw
June 4, 1982 - March 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dustin Ross Yaciw, 37 years old, passed away unexpectedly in Indianapolis, on March 8, 2020. Dustin was born on June 4, 1982 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Robin R. (Wagner) Morey of South Bend and Mitchel J. Yaciw of Walkerton.
Dustin is survived by both his parents, Robin (Dale) Morey and Mitchel (Sara Stewart) Yaciw; his sister, Melissa R. Yaciw of South Bend; nephews, Cameron Millard and Kyler Wicker, and niece, Aubrie Millard; grandmothers, Ruth Wagner and Arlene Yaciw; aunts, uncles, and cousins: Debra and Randy Yaciw (Randy, Jason, Terri, and Jessica), Timothy and Kelly Young (Samantha and Thomas), Kimberly and Raymond Stites (Kennedy, Bailey, and Delaney), Raymond and Barbara Wagner (Matthew and Morgan), Mary and Luis Reyes (Shannon and Deanna), Belann and Ken Bennett (Jennifer and Christopher), Joe and Jennifer Yaciw (Olivia and Jordan), Jim Young (Emily, Ashley, and Gregory), Mary Hojara, Vicky Campo, and Brent Yaciw. He is also survived his life long best friend from the age of 4, Joshua Parsons.
Dustin was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Wagner and paternal grandparents, Michael and Mary Yaciw.
One of Dustin's favorite things was traveling and he did not like to stay in one place for long. He enjoyed the outdoors including kayaking, biking, axe throwing, hiking, camping, and the beach. He liked watching sports both on TV and going to events including South Bend Cubs, Notre Dame football, Indianapolis Colts, and Indiana Pacers games. He also enjoyed cooking and baking, which he often did for family and friends. His favorite band was Clutch and he would travel all over to see their shows. While he liked to do his own thing, making memories with friends and family was important to him. He loved his nephews and niece more than anything. He would choose spending time with them over anyone or anything.
A celebration of Dustin's life, where anyone is welcome to speak, will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 Noon.
In memory of Dustin, an avid bicyclist, contributions can made to the family in order to provide bikes to children in need in our community. Online condolences may be offered to the Yaciw family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020