Dustin Sherman
Oct. 31, 1985 - Feb. 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dustin Dean Sherman, 34 of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at the home of his brother.
Dustin will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who hope he will not be remembered for the struggles he was going through, but for the kind, gentle-hearted, funny and talented father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend that could light up the room with his smile. Dustin would have given the clothes off his back to help someone in need and would drop everything to be there if you called. Dustin had a big (and sensitive) heart and loved his family and friends dearly. He loved muscle cars (and had a great talent for drawing them in detail). He also loved working on cars (like his dad and brother). He loved watching sports, especially football, and also loved all the Fast and Furious movies (which he could watch over and over again). Dustin's greatest love was for his children who he was so proud of and who he thought about constantly.
He leaves to cherish his memory the loves of his life - his children, Hayden (mom-Kate Luczkowski), Abryana, Liem and Dominic (mom-Michelle Englebert) as well as his mom, Peggy Riggs-Sherman; dad, Dennis Sr. (Teresa); brother, Dennis (Amanda); niece, Alyssa; sister, Krista Warner; paternal grandparents, Ray and Denise Sherman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dustin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Amy and Phillip Riggs.
Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of his absence.
Private services were held. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020