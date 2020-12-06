E. Johanna Larson
Dec. 9, 1929 - Nov. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
E. Johanna Larson, 90, of South Bend passed away at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, November 28 in her residence following an extended illness. Johanna was born December 9, 1929 to the late Harriet C. (Urich) and Arthur W. Larson. She grew up in Albion, Indiana and lived much of her life in the South Bend area.
A graduate of Indiana University, she was the Librarian at LaSalle High School in South Bend for many years. Her career began with service in Germany, as a civilian employee of the U.S. military. For three years she was the library supervisor in Heidelberg, with 17 school libraries under her direction. Her lifelong interest in travel began with her work in Europe. By the time that she joined the South Bend Community School Corporation as librarian at Central High School, she had already visited almost every nation in Europe as well as England, Scotland, Finland, Russia, Tangiers, Jordan, Egypt, Ceylon, Greece, Kenya and Uganda. She later traveled extensively through Asia as well, ultimately visiting more than 100 countries. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending many winters in Hawaii where she visited with friends old and new.
Johanna had a deep interest in people and in the world around her. Her intellectual curiosity remained vibrant and strong her whole life long, whether contributing new information and discussing details of a young friend's dissertation or getting to know the personal stories of a wide range of individuals who crossed her path. She was a voracious reader, enjoying a wide range of topics from history to mysteries. In many ways she was the keeper of family history and artifacts.
An avid bridge player, Johanna enjoyed gardening and took meticulous care of her fabulous flower garden. Through her genuine interest in others, Johanna was a role model for many and a living example of how to be a friend. She was constantly learning, on her own and through adult education classes. In every situation she demonstrated strength and fortitude and maintained a positive attitude. Her quiet yet steadfast faith helped to sustain her, especially in the trying times. Her warmth, grace, kindness, and wisdom will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Johanna was also preceded in death by her brother, Alexander U. Larson; fiancé, Robert Garges; and cousins, Caroll Vosteen and Dr. Phillip Sthair. She is survived by cousins, Vincent Sthair, Michael Vosteen, and Christina Vosteen, numerous grand and great-grand cousins. Johanna blessed the lives of many dear friends who became like family to her, among them Alan and Linda Bigger and family.
Memorial contributions in Johanna's name may be made to the Albion Asbury United Methodist Church; Noble County Library; Hospice of St. Joseph County; the Christ Child Society; or St. Margaret's House. A memorial celebration of Johanna's life with be held in South Bend in late spring, with details to follow. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.