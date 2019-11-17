|
E. Peter “Pete”
Fox, Sr.
Feb. 2, 1935 - Nov. 14, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Born in Chicago on Feb. 2, 1935 to the late James and Margaret (Peg) (Russell) Fox, the youngest of their five children, he was christened Eugene Peter Fox, but from second grade on he only answered to Pete. Pete was 84. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his three older brothers: Rev. James Fox, OMI, Donald Fox, MD (Mary Lu), and Rev. Richard Fox, a OCSO; and sister, Doris Ann, who died two years before Pete was born. He was also preceded in death his beloved daughter, Amy Elizabeth and a newborn son, Joseph, as well as two nephews, Patrick and Michael Fox, a niece, Mary Pat Geiman, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Jill Boldt, sister-in-law, Mary Lu, and mother and father-in-law, Bill and Dorothy (Belanger) Boldt.
Pete was a true Chicago boy, born and bred. He attended Queen of Angels Grade School, St. George High School, and Loyola University Chicago. He was a member of the National Honor Society in high school, and the Blue Key honor society in college. He ran cross-country and track in both high school and college, attending Loyola on an athletic scholarship. Pete was “All Mr. Everything.” He had a great personality, was highly intelligent, and had wonderful wit, and a keen sense of humor. While serving in the Army at Fort Carson in Colorado, he and his buddies went to a local mountain to try skiing. Although he had never skied in his life, he strapped those skis on and went down the hill like he was born on those skies. After attending a memorial festival for the late great Bix Biederbeck, he went out and bought a cornet, found a local establishment that had jam sessions, and just got himself on stage with musicians who were jamming and started playing that cornet. He went on to join area bands and eventually form his own group, the Silver Foxes. A dedicated runner in his adult years, he ran three marathons and numerous 5k's and 10k's.
After Pete graduated from Loyola he earned his CPA and began his career in public accounting.
On April 19, 1958, at St. Joan of Arc Church in Skokie, IL, he married the former Joyce Boldt. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. In January of 1965 he took a position with the The First Bank and Trust (now First Source) and began his career in banking, and he moved his family to Winding Brook in Mishawaka.
Along with wife, Joyce, Pete is survived by: his daughter, Jennifer Fox of Bloomington, IN; his sons, Bill Fox of South Bend, IN, Jim Fox (Kristin) of Mishawaka, Pete Fox (Janet)of Boulder, CO, John Fox (Lauren) of Bloomington, IN, and Tom Fox (Melissa) of Grand Rapids, MI. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Evan, Cohl, Elle, and Tea Fox all of Mishawaka, Ben Fox of Bloomington, IN, and Lucy Fox of Grand Rapids, MI.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 4-7pm with a Parish Vigil Service at 4:30 at McGann Hay Granger Chapel; enter off Cherry Road. Mass will be celebrted at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 1:30pm Wednesday with visitation from 12:30-1:30pm prior to Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Pete's memory to LOGAN, PO Box 1049, South Bend, IN 46624.
