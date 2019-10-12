|
Earl “Ed” Butts
Feb. 28, 1932 - Oct. 6, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Earl Edward “Ed” Butts of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away on October 6, 2019 at home after an illness. Ed was born February 28, 1932 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Earl William Butts and Alma Helen Taber-Butts, both of whom preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was a son, Steven Earl Butts, a granddaughter, Leah Ranee' Gutierrez, a sister, Charlotte Butts-Ludwig, and a brother, Carl Eugene Butts.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Gutierrez of Mishawaka, Indiana and Diane (Ken) Makielski of South Bend, Indiana; and two brothers, William (Cheri) Butts of Elkhart, Indiana and Robert (Regina) Butts of Mishawaka, Indiana. Ed was married to Marjorie “Marge” Stames from 1952 to 1979 and they had three children. She also survives along with three grandchildren, Nikki, Matthew, and Beth, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many cousins, relatives, and friends, all of whom loved him.
Ed graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 as a machinist's mate aboard the USS Polaris. Upon being Honorably Discharged on January 31, 1956, Ed moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he attended Milwaukee Technical Institute. The family then moved to Niles, Michigan and he was an HVAC engineer and Vice President for many years at Tyler Refrigeration in Niles. After that he worked at Copeland in Ohio and in 1975 moved the family to Tokyo, Japan for two years from 1975-1977. Upon returning to the U.S. Ed lived for 35 years in the Yorba Linda area continuing to do refrigeration and taking on many other business ventures. He returned to the Michiana area in the spring of 2014.
According to his mother, Alma, Ed was her child with the “beautiful personality and the wanderlust.” He enjoyed adventure and travel, and throughout his working career he traveled the world extensively visiting every continent and just about every country. Ed was gregarious and friendly and never met a stranger. Around town here he was known as the “Rock Man” and always carried some rocks and gems in his pockets. His hobbies were traveling, coin, gem, and rock collecting, gem polishing, beekeeping, poker, sailing, and ocean fishing. He owned a charter boat at one time while living in California. Ed was the life of the party, poker game, or casino excursion, he loved to drive VERY FAST because he had lots of places he needed to get to in a hurry, and he was an expert connoisseur of Merlot and sushi. Ed had quite an eye and love for beautiful things and exquisite works of art and through his travels added many things to his collection. Ed ended his life having “lived the dream” and did just about everything he set out to do in his lifetime.
Cremation has taken place with Elkhart Cremation Services and a Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 24 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Post 360 on Jefferson in Mishawaka, of which he was a member. All who knew him are invited. We would especially like to thank the Center for Hospice Care and all those caring for him in his final hours, particularly his exceptional nurse, Colin. Any memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joe County Center for Hospice Care in Ed's name.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019