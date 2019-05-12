Earl D. Hotrum, Jr.



Nov. 8, 1945 - May 10, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Earl David Hotrum, Jr., age 73, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019 in the comfort of his family's presence.



He was born November 8, 1945 in Dowagiac to Earl David, Sr. and Mable Hotrum. He married his wife of 44 years, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Springsteen, July 20, 1974 in Dowagiac. She survives.



Earl was an avid Notre Dame fan. He loved hunting and never missed opening day. He joined his friends for fellowship and coffee at McDonalds every day. He was an active member of The Apostolic Lighthouse Church where he served as an usher. He enjoyed playing chess and would regularly play with friends at the Council on Aging.



Earl will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Hotrum of Dowagiac; daughters, Ruthie (Jeff) VanValkenburg of Lachine and Julie Barnette of Live Oak, Florida; son, Earl Hotrum of Live Oak, Florida; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Ferrier and Linda (Terry) Pingel, both of Dowagiac; and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Cole; and one brother, Richard Hotrum.



Family and friends will gather Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 p.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon in the Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M62 West, Dowagiac, with the Reverend Jack Metcalf officiating.



Mr. Hotrum will be laid to rest in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.



The family prefers contributions be made in Earl's memory to the Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M62 West, Dowagiac, MI 49047.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary