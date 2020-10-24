Earl Raymond



Westveer



Sept. 17, 1925 - Oct. 18, 2020



GALIEN, MI - Earl Raymond Westveer, formerly of Galien, MI, died October 18, 2020 at Spectrum Health Hospital in Big Rapids, MI.



Earl was born September 17, 1925 in Battle Creek, MI, the son of Mildred and Claude Westveer. Upon leaving high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country during WWII. He was taken as a prisoner of war and survived to come home and marry Shirley Blackney who preceded him in death in 1982. After retirement from General Motors in Three Rivers, MI, Earl moved up north to the land that he loved. It was there that he met Merita Nobles and married her on March 6, 1999. Earl was a member of many American Legions, the Am Vets, and Eagles.



Earl is survived by his wife Merita; sons, Jim (Kate) Westveer of Galien and Mark Westveer of Eau Claire; daughter, Sandy (John) Wines of Walkerton, IN; grandchildren, JR (Sarah) Westveer, Joe (Jen) Wines, Shasta Wines, and Sonja Rush; eight great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Paula Rockinger, Tammy Kelley, Colleen Kelley, and Lyle Christy Jr., and nine step-great-grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, brother Robert, sister Margaret, son Bobby, daughter-in-law Liz and step-grandson Danny.



The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store