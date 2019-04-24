Earl Talen



March 30, 1927 - April 18, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Earl William Talen, 92, of Elkhart, quietly passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hubbard Hill Estates.



Earl was born on March 30, 1927 in Chicago, IL to the late Edward and Cornelia (Kooiman) Talen. He grew up in Roseland with his sister, Leanne Vander Wall who preceded him in death along with his brother, Ed.



He attended the Chicago Vocational School until he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944. He served on the U.S.S. Currituck until the end of World War II.



In 1951, he married Helene Van Til and settled in Highland, IN where they raised three children, Jim, Caryl, and Leanne. He worked for the Bell System for 35 years and was a volunteer in the Highland Fire Department for 21 years, serving five years as Chief. He also served his church as Deacon and Elder.



Following his retirement from the Bell System, he moved to Granger, Indiana and worked seven more years for Datalink Systems in South Bend. After a second retirement, Earl and Helene moved to the Village of Hubbard Hill Estates.



Earl is survived by his wife, Helene; his three children, Jim (Pat) Talen, Caryl (Pete) Post, and Leanne (Caspar) Geisterfer; his brother, Edward (Shirley) Talen, eight grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.



Visitation for Earl will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at 3:00, all at the Hubbard Hill Estates Chapel, 28070 C.R. 24, Elkhart, IN. Private family burial with Military Honors will take place. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hubbard Hill Estates, 28070 C.R. 24, Elkhart, IN 46517.



Earl's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of the staff who cared for him at Hubbard Hill Estates.



