Earline “Mama”
Robbins
Sept. 6, 1930 - Oct. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Earline “Mama” Robbins, 89 years old, met her Lord and Savior at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019. She passed away at Hospice House in South Bend with her son Jimmie by her side. Mrs. Robbins, better known as Mama, was born on September 6, 1930 in Wayne County, TN to the late Bid and Charlcie (Johnson) Kilburn. She has resided in South Bend since 1951, moving from Wayne County, TN. On December 24, 1949 in Corinth, MS, Earline and Waco Robbins were united in marriage. Waco preceded her in death on August 4, 2005 after 55 years of marriage. Three sisters and two brothers also preceded her in death: Irene Foust, Daurshie Harrison, Lossie Morris, Bud Kilburn, and Verlin Kilburn.
Mama retired from Sam's Club in 2010 after 12 years as a greeter and server. She worked for Stump Home Specialties and H.D. Lee, sewing and upholstering. Mama was a faithful follower of Christ at Christian Center under the direction of Dr. Lester Sumrall. She enjoyed dancing, hula hooping, and attending the sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would throw up her leg and show us her dance moves every chance she got. Mama also enjoyed attending her son's concerts, Jimmie Robbins and the CMR Band. Mama always put her family first and will be missed. She always called her son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, “sweet baby.”
Mama is survived by her son, Jimmie W. Robbins (Gloria) of South Bend; former daughter-in-law, Teresa Postma of Elkhart; two grandsons, Jason (Chrissy) Robbins and Lance (Julie) Robbins; four great-grandchildren, Lexie, Kylie, Wrigley, and Faith Robbins; and three sisters, Christeen Talley of Savannah, TN, Laverne Morris of Lutts, TN, and Peggy Lowe of South Bend.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Her son Jimmie will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Earline C. Robbins may be donated to Hospice House, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House, especially Michelle, for the wonderful care and compassion. Online condolences may be offered to the Robbins family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019