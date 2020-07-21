1/1
Earnest Lee McClenty
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earnest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earnest Lee McClenty

Nov. 7, 1935 - July 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Earnest Lee McClenty was born on November 7, 1935 to Pastor James and Elizabeth McClenty in Jackson, MS. He met and married the love of his life, Mary Louise Thompson-McClenty in 1959 in Jackson, MS. To this union a son was born, Earnest McClenty, Jr., and a daughter, Viola McClenty of South Bend.

Earnest gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was a member of the Mt. Center Missionary Baptist Church, Flora, MS, where he faithfully served until his failing health. Earnest enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting and fishing in paticular. Those who knew Earnest, knew he had a good sense of humor and a beautiful smile every time you saw him; Earnest will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memories his former wife and best friend, Mary McClenty; sons, Jack McClenty (Lois) of Flora, MS and Earnest McClenty of South Bend; daughter, Viola McClenty (caregiver) of South Bend; one sister-in-law, Albertine Porter; two brothers-in-law, Charlie Harper, and Albert Thompson, all of Jackson, MS, grand & great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Earnest was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, sister, Anna Belle McClenty; brothers-in-law, EV Porter, Jimmy Dale Thompson, Eddie James Thompson, and Eddie Lee Thompson; sister-in-law, Annie Mae Hopson, and nephew, Bobby Thompson.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:30 a.m. to Noon.

Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Service
12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alford's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved