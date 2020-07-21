Earnest Lee McClenty
Nov. 7, 1935 - July 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Earnest Lee McClenty was born on November 7, 1935 to Pastor James and Elizabeth McClenty in Jackson, MS. He met and married the love of his life, Mary Louise Thompson-McClenty in 1959 in Jackson, MS. To this union a son was born, Earnest McClenty, Jr., and a daughter, Viola McClenty of South Bend.
Earnest gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was a member of the Mt. Center Missionary Baptist Church, Flora, MS, where he faithfully served until his failing health. Earnest enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting and fishing in paticular. Those who knew Earnest, knew he had a good sense of humor and a beautiful smile every time you saw him; Earnest will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He leaves to cherish his memories his former wife and best friend, Mary McClenty; sons, Jack McClenty (Lois) of Flora, MS and Earnest McClenty of South Bend; daughter, Viola McClenty (caregiver) of South Bend; one sister-in-law, Albertine Porter; two brothers-in-law, Charlie Harper, and Albert Thompson, all of Jackson, MS, grand & great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Earnest was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, sister, Anna Belle McClenty; brothers-in-law, EV Porter, Jimmy Dale Thompson, Eddie James Thompson, and Eddie Lee Thompson; sister-in-law, Annie Mae Hopson, and nephew, Bobby Thompson.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:30 a.m. to Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com