Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie L. Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie L. Wright Obituary
Eddie L. Wright

Feb. 22, 1931 - March 2, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Eddie Lee Wright, 89 years old, of Christiana Lake, Edwardsburg, passed to his rest March 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, after an illness. He was born Feb. 22, 1931 in Brazil, IN, the son of Oliver ‘Pat' and Ralphie B. (Brown) Wright and has lived in the Michigan area and Edwardsburg for most of his life. He worked many years in Millwright for Drewery's and then for the Bendix Corp., both in South Bend.

Eddie was married July 28, 1991 at the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church to Joyce E. (Swanson) Parsons, and she survives with the following blended family of children: Melissa Lee Wright of Kannapolis, NC, Melinda Ann Paszli of Salsbury, NC, Danny Jay (Shelly) Parsons of Edwardsburg, Todd Christian (Julie) Parsons of Edwardsburg, and Mike Osler of South Bend. There are ten grandchildren: Brooke, Ryan, Courtney, Corey, Mitch, Brandon, Blake, Adien, Autry, and Denisa. There are also seven great-grandchildren.

Family who preceded Eddie in passing are his parents and a young son, David Allen Wright.

Eddie was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the USS Holder, destroyer ship.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg, for a time of Visitation. The Memorial Service of Remembrance will begin at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor Scott Scheel, Pastor of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, officiating. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, where he will be laid to rest by his son, David Allen. The Final Rites of Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the local American Legion/VFW doing the 21-gun salute.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funereal Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -