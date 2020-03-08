|
|
Eddie L. Wright
Feb. 22, 1931 - March 2, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Eddie Lee Wright, 89 years old, of Christiana Lake, Edwardsburg, passed to his rest March 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, after an illness. He was born Feb. 22, 1931 in Brazil, IN, the son of Oliver ‘Pat' and Ralphie B. (Brown) Wright and has lived in the Michigan area and Edwardsburg for most of his life. He worked many years in Millwright for Drewery's and then for the Bendix Corp., both in South Bend.
Eddie was married July 28, 1991 at the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church to Joyce E. (Swanson) Parsons, and she survives with the following blended family of children: Melissa Lee Wright of Kannapolis, NC, Melinda Ann Paszli of Salsbury, NC, Danny Jay (Shelly) Parsons of Edwardsburg, Todd Christian (Julie) Parsons of Edwardsburg, and Mike Osler of South Bend. There are ten grandchildren: Brooke, Ryan, Courtney, Corey, Mitch, Brandon, Blake, Adien, Autry, and Denisa. There are also seven great-grandchildren.
Family who preceded Eddie in passing are his parents and a young son, David Allen Wright.
Eddie was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the USS Holder, destroyer ship.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg, for a time of Visitation. The Memorial Service of Remembrance will begin at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor Scott Scheel, Pastor of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, officiating. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, where he will be laid to rest by his son, David Allen. The Final Rites of Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the local American Legion/VFW doing the 21-gun salute.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funereal Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020